French Settlement police chief pleads not guilty in malfeasance case

FRENCH SETTLEMENT - A local police chief has pleaded not guilty to malfeasance charges after he was accused of misusing his city gas card.

French Settlement Police Chief Harry Brignac appeared in court Wednesday after he was indicted for malfeasance last month.

According to the district attorney's office, Brignac was arrested in July for using his government-issued gas card to buy $60 worth of gas for his personal pick-up truck back in May. The DA's office said there was at least one other occasion it knew of in which Brignac misused the card.

The French Settlement mayor said the discrepancy was discovered during a routine check of the department's monthly fuel use. An investigation led to the discovery of store surveillance video which showed the 71-year-old chief filling up his truck at the gas station along LA 16.

Brignac's wife told WBRZ she believed the arrest was a politically-motivated move by the mayor.

