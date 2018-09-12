88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

French Settlement police chief pleads not guilty in malfeasance case

4 hours 57 minutes 17 seconds ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 September 12, 2018 12:07 PM September 12, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

FRENCH SETTLEMENT - A local police chief has pleaded not guilty to malfeasance charges after he was accused of misusing his city gas card.

French Settlement Police Chief Harry Brignac appeared in court Wednesday after he was indicted for malfeasance last month. 

According to the district attorney's office, Brignac was arrested in July for using his government-issued gas card to buy $60 worth of gas for his personal pick-up truck back in May. The DA's office said there was at least one other occasion it knew of in which Brignac misused the card.

The French Settlement mayor said the discrepancy was discovered during a routine check of the department's monthly fuel use. An investigation led to the discovery of store surveillance video which showed the 71-year-old chief filling up his truck at the gas station along LA 16.

Brignac's wife told WBRZ she believed the arrest was a politically-motivated move by the mayor.

You can read the original report on the arrest here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days