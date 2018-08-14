French Settlement police chief indicted in malfeasance case

FRENCH SETTLEMENT - An area police chief was indicted on one count of malfeasance Tuesday morning.

French Settlement Police Chief Harry Brignac was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday. According to the district attorney's office, Brignac was arrested in July for using his government-issued gas card to buy $60 worth of gas for his personal pick-up truck back in May. The DA's office said there was at least one other occasion it knew of in which Brignac misused the card.

The French Settlement mayor said the discrepancy was discovered during a routine check of the department's monthly fuel use. An investigation led to the discovery of store surveillance video which showed the 71-year-old chief filling up his truck at the gas station along LA 16.

Brignac's wife told WBRZ she believed the arrest was a politically-motivated move by the mayor.

Brignac will appear before Judge M. Douglas Hughes on September 12 for an arraignment.

You can read the original report on the arrest here.