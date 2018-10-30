French Settlement police chief arrested again, booked on malfeasance

FRENCH SETTLEMENT - The police chief of a small town in Livingston Parish was arrested Tuesday, his second time behind bars in the past year.

According to jail records, French Settlement Police Chief Harry Brignac was booked on one count of malfeasance. He's since been released on a $25,000 bond.

The chief's wife, Tammy Brignac, was arrested Friday after she was allegedly caught driving a French Settlement police unit with a suspended license. She had been placed on probation earlier this year after pleading no contest to a first-offense drunk driving charge.

According to the sheriff's office, the chief admitted that he instructed his wife to drive his police unit back to French Settlement after the two rode to Baton Rouge to pick up another vehicle that was being serviced. Because he admitted to knowingly instructing his wife to drive the car while her license was suspended, he too was arrested Tuesday.

As for Chief Harry Brignac, it's his second arrest this year after he was booked in July for allegedly misusing his town-issued gas card. He was indicted in August on one count of malfeasance in that case.

At the time, Tammy Brignac told WBRZ she believed her husband's arrest was a politically-motivated move by the mayor.