French Quarter Festivals Inc. gets new president & CEO

NEW ORLEANS - The organization that puts on the French Quarter Festival and the Satchmo Summer-Fest is getting a new leader.



French Quarter Festivals Inc. says Emily Madero is joining the organization as the president and CEO.



Madero comes to the organization from The Idea Village where she was acting CEO.



The Idea Village is a New Orleans-based nonprofit designed to foster innovation and entrepreneurship in the city. Madero joined The Idea Village in 2006.



The chairman of the board of French Quarter Festivals Inc., Jeremy Thibodeaux, says Madero's fundraising, nonprofit and leadership experience at The Idea Village was "exactly" what they were looking for in a new CEO.



The French Quarter Festival which features music at various venues across the French Quarter will be held April 6-9.