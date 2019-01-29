French Quarter Festival lineup announced, includes Galactic

Photo by Zack Smith Photography, Courtesy of French Quarter Festivals, Inc.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - More than 250 acts on nearly two dozen stages scattered throughout New Orleans' historic French Quarter and along the Mississippi River front are on tap for the 2019 French Quarter Festival.

The lineup , announced Tuesday, includes contemporary funk band Galactic, which is making its festival debut on April 11, opening day. Other scheduled artists include Irma Thomas, Amanda Shaw, Little Freddie King, Jon Cleary, Ellis Marsalis, John Boutte and Rebirth Brass Band.

Many of the acts announced this year were rebooked after rain canceled their 2018 performances.

The four-day free festival, presented by Chevron, concludes April 14.

Organizers estimated 2018 attendance at 560,000. Had Saturday's schedule not been canceled due to weather, they say the number would have been higher. Four-day attendance in 2017 was estimated at 700,000.