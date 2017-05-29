81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

French President Macron attacks Russian media outlets

1 hour 42 minutes 29 seconds ago May 29, 2017 May 29, 2017 Monday, May 29 2017 May 29, 2017 2:10 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron has made an extraordinary attack on two Russian media outlets, saying they acted as "propaganda" organs during France's election campaign.

Speaking at a news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, Macron accused the two outlets, Russia Today and Sputnik, of spreading fake news.

He said that's why he banned their reporters from his campaign headquarters during the race for the French presidency, which he went on to win May 7.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days