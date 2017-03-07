Latest Weather Blog
Freight train carrying hazardous materials derails, leaks
NEWBURGH, N.Y. - A CSX freight train carrying hazardous materials has derailed in New York's Hudson Valley, spilling sulfuric acid.
The lead locomotive of the 77-car train ended up straddling both lanes of a two-lane road in Newburgh, 60 miles north of New York City.
State police say two crew members suffered minor injuries. They say the train derailed after striking an equipment loader that was crossing the tracks Tuesday afternoon.
CSX spokesman Rob Doolittle says the train was carrying sulfuric acid, sodium hydroxide, cardboard, corn oil and glass products.
Firefighters and hazardous-materials teams responded to a minor leak of sulfuric acid from one of the cars. A locomotive leaked diesel fuel.
Photos from the scene show multiple tanker cars involved, power poles uprooted and a heavy police response.
