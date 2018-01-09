Freezing temps may provide temporary drop in giant salvinia

BATON ROUGE- Recent temperatures are offering a sign of hope against Louisiana's fight against an invasive aquatic plant that is overtaking many of the state's freshwater systems.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said in a news release that biologist with the department hope that the freezing will result in a reduction of giant salvinia this spring and summer. Last week's temperatures dipped into the 20s and hovered in the low 30s.

Significant visible reduction in coverage will not likely occur for a few months due to the amount of time it takes for the plant to decompose.

The department notes that the freezing temperatures may cause some level of die-off, but will not completely eradicate it.