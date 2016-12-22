Freezing temperatures possible next two mornings

Much colder air will move into Southeast Louisiana and Southwest Mississippi through the day, leaving thermometers near freezing by Friday Morning.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Thursday will seem quite wintry. With morning cloud cover and spotty showers, temperatures will stay close to 50 degrees. An increasing north, northeast wind will make sure that temperatures don’t climb much through the day even with some clearing possible later. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear with winds out of the northeast at 10mph. Lows will drop close to freezing with wind chills in the mid to upper 20s.

Up Next: Despite sunshine, Friday will be quite cold with highs failing to leave the upper 40s. Even colder temperatures are expected overnight into Saturday with a hard freeze possible. Lows will bottom out in the upper 20s. Skies will stay mainly clear until cloud cover and the next chance for showers arrives during the second half of Sunday. Near normal temperatures are expected Sunday through Tuesday.

THE SCIENCE:

Forecast Discussion: A front south of the Gulf Coast has opened the gateway for cold air advection and a that is exactly what will occur over the next 48 hours. A strong, 1040mb+ surface high pressure system will settle into the Upper Midwest. Northeasterly winds circulating around this high will transport the coldest air since Early February into the Baton Rouge area through Thursday. Temperatures will be steady or falling in the lower 50s through the afternoon. Any lingering showers due to isentropic lift on the back side of the front will end from north to south through the day and the cloud deck will erode accordingly. Temperature will go below freezing by Friday Morning. Despite sunshine, highs will fail to escape the upper 40s on Friday Afternoon as light northeasterly winds continue to reinforce the chill. With clearer skies and lighter winds, Saturday Morning will end up the coldest—in the upper 20s, perhaps for an extended time. Expect hard freeze warnings to be issued by the National Weather Service. As the surface high shifts east, and return flow begins, enough moisture is expected for cloud cover to develop Late Saturday into Sunday. There is some model disagreement on the speed of the next cold front which could bring a few showers as early as Sunday Evening according to the GFS model or possibly hold off until Monday as per the ECMWF. Either way, this front does not have the same “Canadian connection” and therefore the air mass behind will not be as cold.

--Josh