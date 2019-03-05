Freeze warning issued during blooming season, gardeners concerned

BATON ROUGE – It’s hard to tell with Monday’s low temperatures, but a little more than two weeks from now it will be spring. This is the time of year where many trees are getting ready to bloom. But a freeze warning has many people worried.

“People are concerned about their citrus tree this year because the last two years, in January, we've had terrible freezes that affected the harvest,” said Scott Ricca, the owner of Clegg's Nursery.

The cold is not coming at a good time. If flowers are destroyed now, no fruit will grow. Ricca says the good news is that freezing weather won't last as long as previous years.

“It will cause some of the fruit to drop. It will maybe mess up some of the flowers so they can't set fruit. But that doesn't mean that the tree will not have fruit,” said Ricca.

Ricca says not all of the flowers on citrus trees are expected to survive even in warmer weather. So if some die Monday night, the tree should still be okay.