Freedom Caucus leader says he'll force health care repeal vote

WASHINGTON - A member of the House Freedom Caucus says he will force the House to vote on a full repeal of former President Barack Obama's health care law in a month if the chamber hasn't acted to roll back the statute.



Alabama Republican Mo Brooks also said Speaker Paul Ryan indicated the House would revisit the issue and that it would be "fairly immediate."



Brooks spoke after divided House Republicans met to discuss strategy. Four days ago, Ryan abruptly canceled a vote on a GOP bill annulling much of Obama's law.



That bill faced certain defeat due to Republican opponents, including the conservative Freedom Caucus. Brooks wants a vote on a measure that goes further in repealing Obama's overhaul.



Ryan's move was a jolting setback for himself and President Donald Trump.

