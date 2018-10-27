72°
#FreeDevinWhite campaign takes to the sky during College GameDay

Saturday, October 27 2018
By: Trey Couvillion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The #FreeDevinWhite campaign continues strong one week after the controversial penalty and ejection, and it's taken to the sky.

A GoFundMe was set up and raised enough money for a #FreeDevinWhite banner to be flown over College GameDay on Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla.

If enough money is raised, another plane will fly over College Gameday in Baton Rouge leading up to LSU's highly-anticipated matchup against Alabama.

Extra funds that are raised will be donated to the Cajun Navy.

