Freed too early, he's back behind bars despite getting a job

12 hours 35 minutes 11 seconds ago Monday, January 22 2018 Jan 22, 2018 January 22, 2018 2:11 PM January 22, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Advocate
BATON ROUGE- A man released early from prison under a criminal justice reform law in Louisiana is back in prison, despite staying out of trouble and securing a job.
  
It turned out that the release date was calculated incorrectly by state prison officials for Nickolos Marchiafava. A Corrections Department official tells The Advocate that there was no choice - Marchiafava had to return to prison.
  
He was of more than 4,000 nonviolent inmates freed under laws passed last summer. He got a job at a bakery and, eventually, an apartment after his Dec. 6 release.
  
Marchiafava was doing time for drug charges. Corrections secretary Jimmy LeBlanc says he'll recommend that Marchiafava serve the rest of his sentence, which ends later this year, in a work-release program.

