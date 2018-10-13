85°
Freed American pastor on 'final leg home'

Saturday, October 13 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: Charlotte Observer
WASHINGTON (AP) - Andrew Brunson, the American pastor freed after nearly two years of detention in Turkey, is on his "final leg home" after a short stay in Germany.
  
That's according to a tweet from Tony Perkins, who serves on the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom and who had monitored Brunson's trial.
  
Brunson had flown to Germany on Friday for a medical checkup at a U.S. military hospital, and now awaiting him in the U.S. is expected White House meeting later Saturday with President Donald trump.
  
The U.S. ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, tweets that he presented Brunson and his wife with an American flag when they arrived in Germany, and the diplomat says Brunson "immediately kissed it."
  
Brunson was accused of terror-related charges and espionage, and faced up to 35 years in jail. A Turkish court on Friday convicted Brunson of only the terrorism charges, and the government then freed the evangelical pastor.
  
The North Carolina native had rejected the charges and strongly maintained his innocence.
