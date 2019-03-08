'Free Will Wade' two LSU students protest Will Wade's suspension

BATON ROUGE- As news spread about the suspension of head LSU Men's Basketball Coach Will Wade, some students jumped into action by protesting outside the Athletics building.

"Free Will Wade! That's our Coach! It's our fallen brother!" the two students chanted as they stood outside holding signs that read "Free Will Wade" and "I will Wade for you."

Students showed up at the Athletics Dept. holding these signs. They said they’re backing their coach just an hour after Will Wade has been suspended indefinitely following reports of possible recruiting scandal @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/q0VV1wqxmS — Sydney Kern (@sydneykern) March 8, 2019

James Connors and Jack Dejong told WBRZ they heard the news and immediately decided to take a stand.

"We saw it, made the signs as quickly as we could after class and headed over here," Connors said.

Connors and Dejong hope the Tigers are still heading for a championship. The decision to suspend Wade indefinitely comes the day before the Tigers regular season finale against Vanderbilt. LSU could secure the program's first SEC regular season title since 2009 with a win on Saturday.

"National championship is what we got our eyes set on since it's the beginning of the season.We are not worried at all. This is the best athletic school in the country for a reason," Dejong said.

The team is still set to face Vanderbilt in the PMAC Saturday at 7:30 p.m.