'Free Will Wade': LSU fans use basketball team's Wikipedia page to call out university

BATON ROUGE - With LSU poised to play in the NCAA Tournament this week under interim Head Coach Tony Benford, some fans are finding more creative ways to call for the reinstatement of Coach Will Wade.

Some disgruntled LSU Basketball enthusiasts chose to voice their frustration through the team's Wikipedia page this week.

"The Tigers are currently coached by interim head coach Tony Benford and they need to free Will Wade," the opening paragraph of the page reads.

LSU fans have made their disdain for LSU's decision to suspend Wade in past two weeks. The movement has ranged from petitions to small protests to even floats in the Wearin' of the Green Parade this past weekend.

The university benched Wade after Yahoo Sports reported on a 2017 phone conversation earlier this month. The call between Wade and a middleman tied up in allegations of illegal recruiting tactics features the coach apparently discussing a "strong-ass offer" he made in the recruitment of a prospect.

Wade also called for himself to be reinstated last week. The university rebuked the coach, saying he and his legal counsel have "yet to deny any wrongdoing" in the matter.

LSU will take on Yale Thursday in its first match-up of the NCAA Tournament.