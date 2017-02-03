Free tax-help event to be held at EBR library on Goodwood Blvd

BATON ROUGE – Capital Area United Way is offering an free tax-help event on Feb. 4 for those who need assistance preparing their taxes.

The event, called Super Tax Day, will feature certified tax volunteers, pro bono legal advice, financial workshops and other community resources for residents to get their taxes done for free.

The event is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the East Baton Rouge Main Library located at 7711 Goodwood Boulevard.

Those getting their taxes done should bring the following:

- Valid photo ID

- W-2's and/or 1099s

- 1095A or other Marketplace insurance forms

- Social Security cards for you and everyone you claim

- Previous year's tax refunds (if available)

- For direct deposit refunds, bring a canceled check, voided check, or bank account number and routing number