Free smoke detectors in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE- The American Red Cross is offering free smoke alarms with installation in an attempt to stop fire-related deaths in the parish. People in need can apply online or call (844)-741-7270.

"We talk to families about working smoke alarms all the time. Working is a very important word because lots of people have smoke alarms but they're not working," said Merri Alessi with the Red Cross.

Alessi said working smoke alarms are the most important thing for saving lives in house fires, giving people another two minutes to get out alive.