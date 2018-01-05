43°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Free smoke detectors in Baton Rouge

12 hours 30 minutes 13 seconds ago Thursday, January 04 2018 Jan 4, 2018 January 04, 2018 10:56 PM January 04, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- The American Red Cross is offering free smoke alarms with installation in an attempt to stop fire-related deaths in the parish. People in need can apply online or call (844)-741-7270.

"We talk to families about working smoke alarms all the time. Working is a very important word because lots of people have smoke alarms but they're not working," said Merri Alessi with the Red Cross.

Alessi said working smoke alarms are the most important thing for saving lives in house fires, giving people another two minutes to get out alive.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days