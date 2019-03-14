Free pop-up clinic coming to Baton Rouge

67°
Thursday, March 14 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: Mark Armstrong

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana Healthcare Connections is sponsoring a two-day free clinic for the public Friday and Saturday. It will be held from 7am to 7pm and will provide dental, vision, basic health care and educational services on a first-come, first-serve basis.

It will be held at the new city-parish multiplex building off Blount Road behind the airport.

It's the second year a "pop-up" clinic has come to Baton Rouge. Last year's clinic saw 1,400 people.

"We've been getting facebook messages already, dental is the most sought after service," said metro councilwoman Donna Collins Lewis.

The clinic is staffed by medical professionals volunteering their time. Organizers say more volunteers are needed for Saturday, especially dental professionals.

