Free flu shots available Wednesday

BATON ROUGE – No cost flu shots will be available to the more than 55 parish health units in Louisiana.

The shots will be available Wednesday, January 31, from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The vaccine is available to anyone who has not received a vaccine this flu season, the state health department said in a news release.

"Louisiana is experiencing a severe flu season and the flu strain we are seeing now is one that typically causes more severe illness, and results in higher hospitalization rates and deaths," said Dr. Frank Welch, state immunization medical director. "In more severe seasons, the flu causes approximately 700 deaths and nearly 8,000 hospitalizations each year in Louisiana. We are already on track to meet and possibly exceed these statistics for the 2017/18 flu season."

Community flu clinics that are scheduled for next Wednesday are open to the public, and walk-ups are welcome. Wear short or loose-fitting sleeves and bring your private insurance, Medicaid or Medicare card if you have one.

To find the clinic nearest to you, visit http://ldh.la.gov/NoCostFluVaccines.

Starting Friday, people can also call 1-855-523-2652 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. for more info.