Free college financial aid application help available Sunday

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's Office of Student Financial Assistance is offering free professional help with financial aid forms to students and their families.



The College Goal Sunday events will be held at 15 locations around Louisiana on Sunday, providing assistance in filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, known as FAFSA.



That form is the first step to receive most types of federal student aid, like Pell Grants, low-interest federal student loans or the federal work study program.



In Louisiana, students must fill out the FAFSA form to apply for the TOPS free college tuition program and the Go Grant need-based aid program. Some campuses require completion of the federal form to apply for other available scholarships.



Information about locations for the free assistance and registration is available at: http://www.osfa.la.gov/CollegeGoalSunday.shtml .