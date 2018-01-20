Free clinic continues this weekend

43°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Friday, January 19 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Bess Casserleigh

BATON ROUGE - Hundreds of residents visited the Mosquito Control facility on Veterans Blvd. for the first of three days of a free clinic.

The free, three-day dental, medical, and vision clinic is open from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The clinic will provide eye exams with prescription and glasses, dental fillings, cleaning and extractions, partials as well as diabetes and blood pressure screenings, and more, at no cost to the patient.

Patients will be cared for on a first come, first serve basis. They will not require proof of insurance, employment, income, ID or immigration status.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome praised the program, saying "the three day clinic will provide much needed services to the Baton Rouge Commuity."

