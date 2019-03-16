59°
Freaky emergency alert tells Michigan college students to 'run, hide, fight'

2 hours 26 minutes 52 seconds ago Saturday, March 16 2019 Mar 16, 2019 March 16, 2019 4:24 PM March 16, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

ANN ARBOR, Michigan – A freaky Twitter message blasted to students, faculty, members of the community at the University of Michigan’s Ann Arbor campus Saturday and quickly went viral.

The message reported a possible active shooter in a classroom building and that people there should “run, hide, fight.”

The post quickly drew hundreds of reactions.

Local police said they had reports of shots fired in the building, Mason Hall, on the university’s Ann Arbor campus, but later revealed the reports were unfounded.

The university tweeted there was no cause for alarm. 

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

