Freaky emergency alert tells Michigan college students to 'run, hide, fight'

ANN ARBOR, Michigan – A freaky Twitter message blasted to students, faculty, members of the community at the University of Michigan’s Ann Arbor campus Saturday and quickly went viral.

The message reported a possible active shooter in a classroom building and that people there should “run, hide, fight.”

The post quickly drew hundreds of reactions.

UM EAlert Ann Arbor: Active shooter in Mason Hall . Run, hide, fight. https://t.co/NofE7JP8yS. https://t.co/03ZOte5ylP — University of Michigan (@UMich) March 16, 2019

Local police said they had reports of shots fired in the building, Mason Hall, on the university’s Ann Arbor campus, but later revealed the reports were unfounded.

The university tweeted there was no cause for alarm.

6:35pm UM EAlert Ann Arbor UPDATE - There continues to be no indication of an active threat to the community. Police continue to investigate. Please stay away from Angell and Mason Halls. — University of Michigan (@UMich) March 16, 2019

********************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz