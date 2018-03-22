Fraternity at center of Max Gruver death banned from LSU through 2032

BATON ROUGE - LSU has announced that the fraternity involved in the death of student Max Gruver may not be allowed back on campus for a long time.

According to a release from the university, the fraternity acknowledged that the LSU chapter engaged in behavior that violated the school's code of conduct in September 2017. The fraternity became the center of numerous national news stories after an alleged hazing event led to the death of Gruver, an 18-year-old pledge .

The university has rescinded the registration of Phi Delta Theta at LSU, effective immediately and through Dec. 31, 2032. The school will also ask that any national charter or affiliation that the organization has to be revoked immediately.

During this time, neither Phi Delta Theta nor any local affiliate of Phi Delta Theta may host events on or off campus, solicit or initiate new members, or occupy or utilize any leased university property unless and until the organization returns as a registered student organization in good standing.

No request for reinstatement of the chapter's registration will be considered prior to Jan. 1, 2033, and no pledges or initiated members from the 2017-2018 roster may be affiliated with any undergraduate chapter which may be reinstated in the future.

The chapter must also meet a number of stipulations before it can be reconsidered, such as meeting with the Dean of Students and educational sessions approved by LSU Greek Life.

You can read the full document HERE.