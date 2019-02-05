67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

France says Air Algerie plane wreckage found

4 years 6 months 1 week ago Friday, July 25 2014 Jul 25, 2014 July 25, 2014 6:53 AM July 25, 2014 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Hunter Robinson

PARIS, France - French officials say that the wreckage of an Air Algeria plane which crashed with 116 people aboard has been found in Mali.

A message posted Friday on the website of President Francois Hollande said the wreckage had been clearly identified despite the disintegration of the aircraft, and that a French military unit was being sent to secure the site.

The MD-83 aircraft, owned by Spanish company Swiftair and leased by Algeria's flagship carrier, disappeared from radar less than an hour after it took off early Thursday from Burkina Faso's capital of Ouagadougou for Algiers.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days