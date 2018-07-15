France defeats Croatia to win 2018 World Cup

MOSCOW — France defeated Croatia 4-2 to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Sunday.

It was France's second World Cup victory. Croatia was playing in the final for the first time.

France led 2-1 at half time and extended the lead to 4-1 in the second half with goals from Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe in the 59th and 65th minutes before Mario Mandzukic pulled one back for the Croatians in the 69th.

The final, hosted in Russia, featured a series of firsts. There was an own-goal off the top of Mario Mandzukic's head in the first half. It was the 12th in this year's tournament. That's double the previous World Cup record of six.

Also in the first half, a penalty was awarded after a video review for the first time ever in the World Cup. Antoine Griezmann scored the penalty for France.