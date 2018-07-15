90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

France defeats Croatia to win 2018 World Cup

2 hours 12 minutes 36 seconds ago Sunday, July 15 2018 Jul 15, 2018 July 15, 2018 12:04 PM July 15, 2018 in Sports
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

MOSCOW — France defeated Croatia 4-2 to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Sunday.

It was France's second World Cup victory. Croatia was playing in the final for the first time.

France led 2-1 at half time and extended the lead to 4-1 in the second half with goals from Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe in the 59th and 65th minutes before Mario Mandzukic pulled one back for the Croatians in the 69th.

The final, hosted in Russia, featured a series of firsts. There was an own-goal off the top of Mario Mandzukic's head in the first half. It was the 12th in this year's tournament. That's double the previous World Cup record of six.

Also in the first half, a penalty was awarded after a video review for the first time ever in the World Cup. Antoine Griezmann scored the penalty for France.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days