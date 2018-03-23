48°
France: 2 dead in supermarket hostage-taking

1 hour 47 minutes 57 seconds ago Friday, March 23 2018 Mar 23, 2018 March 23, 2018 7:06 AM March 23, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: France 24

PARIS (AP) — French national police say two people have been killed and about a dozen wounded in a shooting and hostage-taking in a super market in southern France.

A spokesman with the national police service told The Associated Press that it is unclear whether there are still hostages inside the market in the town of Trebes. The spokesman said a police operation to apprehend the assailant is still under way.

The spokesman was not authorized to be publicly named. The reason for the shooting and hostage-taking is unclear, as is the identity of the attacker.

