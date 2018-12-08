France: 135 hurt in protests; 1,000 detained

55°
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
PARIS (AP) - France's interior minister says the protest violence in Paris is "under control" despite scattered tensions but is calling it "totally unacceptable."
  
Interior Minister Christophe Castaner says 135 people were injured in the protests Saturday, including 17 police officers. He says "exceptional" security measures allowed nearly police to put nearly 1,000 people in custody.
  
Casataner estimated there were 10,000 yellow vest protesters in Paris on Saturday, among some 125,000 protesters around the country.
  
Protesters smashed store windows and set fires around Paris and clashed with police, who fired tear gas throughout the day in the French capital.
