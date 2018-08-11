82°
Fragments of stolen plane scattered after crash

7 hours 59 minutes 7 seconds ago Saturday, August 11 2018 Aug 11, 2018 August 11, 2018 10:45 AM August 11, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
SEATAC, Wash. (AP) - Federal investigators say a stolen Horizon Air turboprop plane broke into many pieces when it crashed into an area of thick brush on a small island in the Puget Sound.
  
But investigators said Saturday they still anticipate they will be able to recover data recorders from the aircraft.
  
Debra Eckrote, a regional chief with the National Transportation Safety Board, says the wings are off the plane and the fuselage is upside down.
  
Officials say an airline employee stole the empty plane and took off from Sea-Tac International Aiport on Friday night.
  
Eckrote said it was very fortunate that the plane crashed in a relatively unpopulated island.
  
She believes that once NTSB investigators reach the crash site they'll be able to find the cockpit voice recorder and the plane's data recorder.
