Fox to hold auditions in New Orleans for new film

NEW ORLEANS - 20th Century Fox is holding auditions in New Orleans for an upcoming film.



The movie, called "The Boy Who Knew Too Much," it's a feature film based on a true story.

The company is looking for Caucasian boys ages 4 to 7. The release says that no experience is needed.

If parents are interested, email the child's name, picture, and current age along with the parent's name and cell phone number to submit@couloncasting.com.