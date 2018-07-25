89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fox to hold auditions in New Orleans for new film

36 minutes 32 seconds ago Wednesday, July 25 2018 Jul 25, 2018 July 25, 2018 11:54 AM July 25, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - 20th Century Fox is holding auditions in New Orleans for an upcoming film.

The movie, called "The Boy Who Knew Too Much," it's a feature film based on a true story.

The company is looking for Caucasian boys ages 4 to 7. The release says that no experience is needed.

If parents are interested, email the child's name, picture, and current age along with the parent's name and cell phone number to submit@couloncasting.com.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days