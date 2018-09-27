79°
Fox anchor calls Ford testimony GOP 'disaster'

Thursday, September 27 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Fox News Channel's Chris Wallace says Christine Blasey Ford's testimony against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is "a disaster" for Republicans.

Wallace and some others on Fox have used breaks in the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing to say Ford has performed strongly her early testimony. And they're expressing frustration about the line of questioning by the prosecutor hired by Republicans to question Ford about her sexual assault accusation against Kavanaugh.

The commentators' assessment is important because the White House says President Donald Trump, who was flying from New York to Washington as the hearing started, was watching Fox's coverage. Fox's Brit Hume put it this way about Ford: "The more hesitant, the more fragile she has seemed, the more credible and powerful she seems to the audience."

