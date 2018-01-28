FOWL PLAY: Wild turkeys terrorize neighborhood residents

LONGWOOD, FL- Wild turkeys are reportedly bullying residents in Florida.

The "mean" turkeys have been surrounding residents' children, tailing neighbors, and even pecking away at their cars.

"They're mean, and it's just very unusual behavior that I didn't even know existed,” Katie Justice, a resident, said.

Reports of turkey attacks have become so common that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is stepping in to investigate.

"Everybody has a turkey story," Justice said. "As strange as that sounds, we do."

Wildlife experts said territorial turkeys are attracted to shiny surfaces. And since it's mating season, they think they're seeing a competitor on the reflection of a car.

That's when they attack.