59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

FOWL PLAY: Wild turkeys terrorize neighborhood residents

10 hours 39 minutes 29 seconds ago Saturday, January 27 2018 Jan 27, 2018 January 27, 2018 5:22 PM January 27, 2018 in News
Source: ABC News
By: Jordan Whittington

LONGWOOD, FL- Wild turkeys are reportedly bullying residents in Florida.

The "mean" turkeys have been surrounding residents' children, tailing neighbors, and even pecking away at their cars.

"They're mean, and it's just very unusual behavior that I didn't even know existed,” Katie Justice, a resident, said.

Reports of turkey attacks have become so common that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is stepping in to investigate.

"Everybody has a turkey story," Justice said. "As strange as that sounds, we do."

Wildlife experts said territorial turkeys are attracted to shiny surfaces. And since it's mating season, they think they're seeing a competitor on the reflection of a car.

That's when they attack.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days