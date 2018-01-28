59°
Latest Weather Blog
FOWL PLAY: Wild turkeys terrorize neighborhood residents
LONGWOOD, FL- Wild turkeys are reportedly bullying residents in Florida.
The "mean" turkeys have been surrounding residents' children, tailing neighbors, and even pecking away at their cars.
"They're mean, and it's just very unusual behavior that I didn't even know existed,” Katie Justice, a resident, said.
Reports of turkey attacks have become so common that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is stepping in to investigate.
"Everybody has a turkey story," Justice said. "As strange as that sounds, we do."
Wildlife experts said territorial turkeys are attracted to shiny surfaces. And since it's mating season, they think they're seeing a competitor on the reflection of a car.
That's when they attack.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sandbags made available for EBR residents during Saturday's flooding
-
Loved ones mourn Baton Rouge woman found shot to death on South...
-
WATCH: White lion cub rejected by mother remains extremely playful
-
Wild turkeys terrorizing neighborhood residents sparks investigation
-
WATCH: Baby seal released back into wild after battling pneumonia