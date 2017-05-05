57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Fourth extention for flood victims to submit Proof of Loss forms

Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - National Flood Insurance Program policyholders have another chance to submit Proof of Loss forms for damage stemming from the August flood.

The deadline to submit Proof of Loss forms was extended to Friday, September 1, 2017.

FEMA representatives say the additional time allows policyholders to work with their insurance company to finalize their claims. Policyholders are urged to submit forms as soon as possible.

This is the fourth extention granted since the August floods.

