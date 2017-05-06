Fourth extension for flood victims to submit Proof of Loss forms

BATON ROUGE - National Flood Insurance Program policyholders have another chance to submit Proof of Loss forms for damage stemming from the August flood.

The deadline to submit Proof of Loss forms was extended to Friday, September 1, 2017.

FEMA representatives say the additional time allows policyholders to work with their insurance company to finalize their claims. Policyholders are urged to submit forms as soon as possible.

This is the fourth extension granted since the August floods.