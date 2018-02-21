Fourth arrest made after series of car and home burglaries

BELLE RIVER- Authorities have made another arrest in connection to a string of car and home burglaries.

Austin Williams, 18, was arrested Feb. 16.

Several car and home burglaries were reported on Oct. 11. Investigators determined that the crimes had occurred reasonably close to each other in the Belle River area. Detectives learned that cars had been rummaged through and personal items, including one shotgun, had been stolen.

Authorities noted that forced entry had been made into several homes.

Williams, 23-year-old Krislyn Vining, and 17-year-old Kaleb Smith are charged with four counts of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and two counts of simple burglary. Authorities say 20-year-old Taylor Rosson, was booked on four counts of principle to simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and two counts of principal to simple burglary of vehicles.