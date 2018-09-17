88°
Four women wanted for stealing iPads, laptops from store
LIVINGSTON - Deputies are searching for four women after multiple electronics were stolen from an area store.
The incident was reported on September 11 at a store in Denham Springs. Authorities didn't release the name of the business.
Authorities say the women broke a display cage and walked off with more than $5,000 in iPads and laptops. The women also caused over $3,000 in damages.
Anyone with information on this case can call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-686-2241.
