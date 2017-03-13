Four wanted for using fake money in Tangipahoa Parish

HAMMOND – Deputies say four people are wanted for using counterfeit money in Tangipahoa Parish.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards said the TPSO Financial Crimes Unit has been investigating multiple complaints over the past few months. Detectives have obtained arrest warrants for four individuals identified as perpetrating monetary instrument abuse.

Tanner Hurst, 24, of Hammond

Robert Charles Blanda, 33, of Ponchatoula

Samuel Ray Quinn, 39 of Hammond

Donny Dorrell McKay, 28, of Hammond

Anyone who comes into contact with what they believe is counterfeit money is asked to contact local law enforcement. If you know the location of any of the suspects or anyone else engaged in creating counterfeit money should contact the TPSO Financial Crimes Unit at 985-902-2031.