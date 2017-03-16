66°
Four wanted for using counterfeit Walmart cash vouchers

22 minutes 20 seconds ago March 16, 2017 Mar 16, 2017 Thursday, March 16 2017 March 16, 2017 5:11 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

BATON ROUGE – East Baton Rouge Sheriff's detectives are looking for four individuals wanted for using counterfeit Walmart cash vouchers on Feb. 25.

According to reports, four individuals entered the Walmart located in the 2100 block of O'Neal Lane around 9:30 p.m. They presented a total of seven counterfeit Walmart cash vouchers. The vouchers were used to purchase seven $500 prepaid debit cards, resulting in Walmart sustaining a financial loss of $3,500.

Anyone with information concerning the incident or the identities of the suspects is asked to call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at 225-389-5000.

