Latest Weather Blog
Four transported after reported chlorine leak at Geismar chemical plant
GEISMAR - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office has confirmed reports of a chlorine leak at an Ascension Parish plant early Monday morning.
At approximately 5 a.m., the sheriff's office received a call regarding the smell of chlorine coming from the area of Highway 30 near LA 73 in Geismar. A preliminary investigation revealed the leak originated from Westlake Vinyl Chemical Plant, who was in the process of a shutdown.
According to Louisiana State Police, employees from the adjacent plant, Air Liquide, also detected the odor of chlorine. As a result of the of the leak, four Air Liquide employees were taken to a local hospital as a "precautionary measure."
"It should be noted, neither Westlake Vinyl nor Air Liquide monitors alerted a chlorine leak," according to a statement for state police.
The leak was contained by 6 a.m.
"At no time was the public ever in danger during the release,” said Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre.
