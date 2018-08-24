Latest Weather Blog
Four taken to hospital after students struck by cars at LSU
BATON ROUGE - Authorities say four LSU students were hit by a car Friday morning while standing on the sidewalk on LSU's campus.
Authorities say two vehicles collided at the intersection of Nicholson Highway and Skip Bertman Drive around 9:30 a.m. The force of the crash, caused one of the vehicles to drive onto the sidewalk and smash into multiple students. The drivers of the vehicles were also identified as LSU students.
Four pedestrians were transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life threatening.
One of the drivers was issued a traffic citation for failure to yield and careless operation.
This is the scene near LSU on Nicholson at S. Stadium where authorities are responding to reports of multiple pedestrians struck.@WBRZ— Johnston vonSpringer (@johnstonvon) August 24, 2018
I see at least two wrecked vehicles and EMS attending to multiple patients pic.twitter.com/EIuKDoAyLW
The crash is still under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teens charged with murder in recent shooting will remain in jail
-
Group arrested in conspiracy to burn down huge home for insurance payout
-
Thieves walk out of local Lowe's with AC unit in tow
-
Great update from LSU Coach Ed Orgeron
-
WATCH: Local deputy does the "Cha Cha" with French Settlement students
Sports Video
-
Great update from LSU Coach Ed Orgeron
-
Thursday Sports Hits - Fulton News, Jaguar Journal, Outdoors
-
Friday Night Blitz: 2018 preseason previews and predictions
-
Could K'Lavon Chaisson break the LSU sack record?
-
WBRZ+ to broadcast thought-provoking analysis of tumultuous start to LSU's football season