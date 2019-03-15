Four suspects, including 13-year-old girl, arrested in St. John crime spree

Photo: WWL-TV

ST. JOHN THE BAPTISTS PARISH - Four suspects, including a 13-year-old girl, were arrested in a crime spree that included an armed robbery, an attempted carjacking, and a chase in St. John the Baptist Parish.

According to WWL-TV, the crime spree began on March 12 around 7:40 p.m. in the 100 block of Riverside Drive in Reserve. At the scene, authorities learned a 14-year-old male victim was robbed.

As the victim was standing outside his home, a suspect wearing a hooded shirt got out of a van and demanded his belongings. When he refused the suspect, later identified as the 13-year-old girl, pointed a gun at the victim. At that point, the the boy handed over his belongs.

After the armed robbery, the suspect fled the scene.

Around 8 p.m., deputies with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a parking lot in the 300 block of West Airline Highway in LaPlace in reference to an attempted carjacking. At the scene, authorities learned the 41-year-old victim was sitting in her vehicle when a young suspect approached the driver's side window with a gun. When the suspect demanded the vicitim get out of the vehicle, the woman sped away.

Around 45 minutes later, deputies responded to an armed robbery in the 200 block of Somerset Road. Authorities learned an elderly couple was getting out of their vehicle when they were approached by two suspects. One of the suspects, identified as the 13-year-old girl, pointed a gun at them and demanded their belongings.

When the victims refused to give up their things, the suspects attacked them. Eventually, the couple handed over their belongings and the suspect fled. Emergency medical services arrived at the scene and took the couple to the hospital, WWL reports. They were later released.

The sheriff's office was able to find the suspects' vehicle, which was reported stolen by the New Orleans Police Department. As authorities attempted to stop the vehicle on U.S. 51 near Woodland Drive in LaPlace, the driver refused to pull over.

A pursuit began with St. Charles deputies and Louisiana State Police joining the chase. Things ended at the Highway 3127 off-ramp. Once the vehicle was stopped, the driver attempted to flee.

Authorities arrested the passengers, 39-year-old Byron Green, 24-year-old Develyn Smith, and a 13-year-old girl. The driver, 18-year-old Reionate Ward, was later arrested after coming out of the marsh.

An 8-year-old boy was also a passenger in the vehicle. The child was turned over to his grandmother, according to authorities.

Green, Ward, and Smith were charged with armed robbery, attempted carjacking, and burglary. Ward was also charged with aggravated flight from an officer. Smith is facing additional charges which include, improper supervision of a minor and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of minor.

Reports indicate the 13-year-old suspect was charged with armed robbery, attempted carjacking, and burglary. Authorities said the girl was also wanted on a juvenile probation warrant from New Orleans. She was transferred to the New Orleans Juvenile Justice Center.