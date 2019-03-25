70°
Four rescued after massive morning fire in New Orleans

Monday, March 25 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Four people were rescued from a morning fire that started at a vacant building and spread to nearby apartments in New Orleans Monday.

The New Orleans Fire Department said the first started before 5:20 a.m. in the 1800 block of Baronne Street near Felicity Street, WWL-TV reports.  Three people were rescued from a balcony and a fourth was rescued from a nearby burning building, according to NOFD Chief Tim McConnell.

Fire officials believe the fire started in the rear of a vacant building and quickly spread to a second. McConnell told WWL, the building wasn't connected to utilities and neighbors had previously complained about squatters.

