Four LSU football players selected for AP's All American Team

BATON ROUGE- Four LSU football players were announced on the Associated Press All-America first team and second team.

The list was released Monday morning, linebacker Devin White along with safety Grant Delpit were named on the first team. Kicker Cole Tracy along with Cornerback Greedy Williams were named on the second team.

White was also named on ESPN's All-American team. This comes after White became the first LSU player and third straight SEC player to win the Butkus award as the best linebacker in the country.

Delpit was named as a finalist for the Nagurski Award, a national award honoring high-level defensive play on the football field last month.

Williams was a finalist for the Thorpe Award, given to the nations top defensive back. He announced early this month that he would be skipping his senior season to enter the 2019 NFL draft.

Tracy was the finalist for the Lou Groza Award, given to the nation's top kicker.