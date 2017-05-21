Four killed between Saturday night, Sunday morning on South La. highways

BATON ROUGE – Four people died on south Louisiana highways between Saturday night and Sunday morning, State Police reported this weekend.

Among the dead – a teenager from Vacherie, a motorcyclist from Ventress and a man killed on a rural stretch of highway in the Felicianas when his car crumbled upon impact with some trees.

In Pointe Coupee, Charles Roy, 56, died when he drove his motorcycle off La. 415, hit some trees and was thrown from the bike. The crash happened east of La. 413 around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Near the community of Kraemer, in Lafourche Parish, an 18-year-old and 19-year-old died in a single-vehicle crash on La. 307.

State Police said Jaydon Labat, 18, was driving too fast, lost control and crashed his sedan into a utility pole. Both Labat and the younger passenger, Candace Reulet, were thrown from the car and died.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor, troopers said. The wreck happened around 12:30 a.m.

An hour later, in East Feliciana, a man drove off a rural highway and crashed into trees. Click HERE to read more about the crash that happened around 1:30 Sunday morning.

