Four juveniles in stolen vehicle lead police on short chase, crash into business

BATON ROUGE - Four juveniles were taken into custody overnight after leading police on a brief chase and crashing into a business.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, just before midnight on Saturday, officers spotted a stolen vehicle and attempted to pull it over. After leading police on a brief chase, the suspects crashed into a nail salon located in the 4600 block of Plank Road.

As a result, four juveniles were taken into custody and later booked into Juvenile Detention after being treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

Randy Dobard lives right across the street from the salon. "I walked in the house and I heard of big boom," he told WBRZ. "I ran out because I thought someone had hit my house."

Police say the incident has caused the business thousands of dollars in damages. But this isn't the first time the salon has been hit by a car. Workers say less than two years ago, another car also crashed into the front of the nail salon.

The driver was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and aggravated flight from an officer. The three passengers were charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.