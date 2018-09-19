Four injured, shooter down in Wisconsin shooting

Photo: WISC

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) - A city official says four people have been shot, but none fatally, during a shooting at a software company near Madison, Wisconsin.

The shooting occurred Wednesday morning in Middleton. City Administrator Mike Davis says the suspected shooter was also injured. Their conditions weren't immediately known.

The shooting was reported around 10 a.m. at WTS Paradigm. Davis says police have lifted a lockdown

A hospital spokesman says four people are being treated at University Hospital in Middleton.