Four injured in Topeka Street shooting, police investigating
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is reporting that four people were injured in an early morning shooting.
Officers were called to the 4000 block of Topeka Street around 3:20 a.m. Authorities say the victims’ injuries are considered non-life threatening.
Authorities haven't released a possible motive at this time.
