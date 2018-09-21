81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Four indicted in death of elderly, malnourished family member

3 hours 38 minutes 7 seconds ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 September 21, 2018 1:04 PM September 21, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Four people have been indicted for manslaughter in the death of a 77-year-old woman found suffering from severe bedsores, among other medical problems.

In July, Barbara Lewis-Brown was found on the sofa of an apartment that was in "deplorable condition." She was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

Chasity Evette Lewis, 36, and Carlnessa Ejeanlillian Butler, 22, were arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison immediately following the death. The victim's son, 56-year-old Carl Lewis, was also arrested in August. All three were formally charged Friday.

A fourth person, identified as Chira Lewis, was also indicted, but she remains at large. Authorities are now looking to make her arrest.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days