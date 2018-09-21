81°
Latest Weather Blog
Four indicted in death of elderly, malnourished family member
BATON ROUGE - Four people have been indicted for manslaughter in the death of a 77-year-old woman found suffering from severe bedsores, among other medical problems.
In July, Barbara Lewis-Brown was found on the sofa of an apartment that was in "deplorable condition." She was transported to a local hospital where she later died.
Chasity Evette Lewis, 36, and Carlnessa Ejeanlillian Butler, 22, were arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison immediately following the death. The victim's son, 56-year-old Carl Lewis, was also arrested in August. All three were formally charged Friday.
A fourth person, identified as Chira Lewis, was also indicted, but she remains at large. Authorities are now looking to make her arrest.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Friday 9-21 afternoon weather
-
Father arrested for using toddler to steal prizes from claw machine
-
Get ready: The Ascesnion Hot Air Balloon Festival has returned
-
LSU's historic Long Fieldhouse gets money for renovation work
-
Environmentalists and West Baton Rouge Parish residents fill parish council chamber against...