Four indicted in death of elderly, malnourished family member

BATON ROUGE - Four people have been indicted for manslaughter in the death of a 77-year-old woman found suffering from severe bedsores, among other medical problems.

In July, Barbara Lewis-Brown was found on the sofa of an apartment that was in "deplorable condition." She was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

Chasity Evette Lewis, 36, and Carlnessa Ejeanlillian Butler, 22, were arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison immediately following the death. The victim's son, 56-year-old Carl Lewis, was also arrested in August. All three were formally charged Friday.

A fourth person, identified as Chira Lewis, was also indicted, but she remains at large. Authorities are now looking to make her arrest.