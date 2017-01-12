Four in custody after manhunt off Lake Mary Drive near Baker

BAKER - Four people are in custody after a pursuit turned into a foot chase through a wooded area off Lake Mary Drive Thursday afternoon.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, deputies observed a suspicious vehicle in the 15000 block of Plank Road around 3 p.m. Thursday. After a brief pursuit, the driver of the vehicle fled on foot into a wooded area.

Deputies, with the help of Baker Police, found multiple firearms and drugs inside the vehicle. A perimeter was established and 19-year-old Cameron Johnson was taken into custody.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing and more arrests may be pending.